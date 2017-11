SKID LOADER ACCIDENT INJURES SIOUX CITY MAN

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS INJURED SATURDAY IN A SKID LOADER ACCIDENT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY.

FIRST RESPONDERS WERE CALLED TO IRIS AVENUE, JUST NORTH OF HIGHWAY 3 SATURDAY AT 2:45 P.M.

UPON ARRIVAL, THEY FOUND 43 YEAR OLD STANLEY KREINERT JR. HAD A SKID LOADER BUCKET FALL ON TOP OF HIM.

HE WAS ALREADY OUT FROM UNDERNEATH THE BUCKET WHEN EMERGENCY CREWS ARRIVED.

HE WAS TRANSPORTED TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL WITH NON LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

KREINERT IS IN STABLE CONDITION. THE DRIVER OF THE SKID LOADER WAS KREINERT’S FATHER, STANLEY KREINERT, SENIOR.