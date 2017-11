Here is my Davenport Cleaners Halftime interview with Sid Rosenberg, cast member of the nationally-syndicated “Imus in the Morning” radio program and co-host of “Bernie & Sid” on WABC Radio in NYC.

We talked about all kinds of stuff: Imus, Mike & the Mad Dog, New York sports radio. We also talked about Sid’s book, YOU’RE WRONG AND YOU’RE UGLY: Highs and Lows of a Radio Bad Boy, which is still available on Amazon. Buy it!

Enjoy!