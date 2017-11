HELICOPTER CRASH IN LYON COUNTY

TWO PEOPLE WERE SERIOUSLY INJURED IN THE CRASH OF A HELICOPTER INTO A FARM FIELD NEAR LARCHWOOD MONDAY AFTERNOON.

THE LYON COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE PILOT OF THE HELICOPTER WAS SEARCHING FOR SOME ESCAPED CATTLE WHEN IT APPARENTLY CLIPPED A POWER LINE AND CRASHED AROUND 1:30 PM.

AROUND 300 HEAD OF CATTLE HAD ESCAPED FROM A FARM NEAR WEST LYON EARLY MONDAY.

THE PILOT AND HIS PASSENGER WERE TAKEN TO SIOUX FALLS HOSPITALS.

INVESTIGATORS FROM THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION ARE EXPECTED ON THE SCENE TUESDAY.

PHOTO COURTESY KIWA RADIO