Entries are now being accepted for this year’s Holiday Lighted Parade through downtown Sioux City.

Ragen Cote of Downtown Partners says the parade is scheduled for Monday, November 20th:

OC………public museum. ;14

Local 231 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers is the presenting sponsor of the parade .

There is no cost to enter and your float may win a cash prize for the best in its class.

Registrations are due by November 14th to Downtown Partners.