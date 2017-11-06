CORN HARVEST ON TRACK TO BE A “BIN BUSTER”

Farmers continue to bring their grain harvest to area elevators and long lines of trucks have been a common sight recently at those locations.

Doug Schurr, General Manager of the Farmer’s Cooperative Elevator at Craig, says area corn yields in bushels per acre have been better than expected.

Schurr says around 75 per cent of the corn brought to the elevator for storage or sale, has needed to be artificially dried, but the corn has been of excellent quality:

He estimates that every ten minutes Saturday, ten thousand bushels of corn was delivered and dumped at the Craig elevator.

Schurr is concerned about adequate storage capacity, and having to set up an outdoor bunker to help store the grain.

Some area elevators have already had to do that.