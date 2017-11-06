CITY FIREFIGHTERS CONTRIBUTE FUNDS TO M-D-A

Some recent fun by members of Sioux City’s Professional Fire Fighters Local 7 resulted in a donation to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Firefighter Union Secretary Josh McClure presented the proceeds from their 4th annual “Corn Hole Tournament” to M-D-A:

OC…….Dystrophy Association. :14

Madison Arrowsmith accepted the check on behalf of M-D-A:

OC…….back to the community. :17

The International Association of Firefighters has partnered with the MDA for over 60 years.

Local 7 has donated over $110,000 to various charities in the last 10 years as well as thousands of volunteer hours.