STABBED SUSPECT ARRESTED AFTER APARTMENT DISTURBANCE

A SIOUX CITY MAN WAS ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES FRIDAY MORNING, AFTER HE WAS STABBED IN WHAT STARTED AS A BURGLARY REPORT TO POLICE.

31-YEAR-OLD GEZAE KIFLU IS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

POLICE SAY THEY WERE CONDUCTING AN INVESTIGATION ON ANOTHER CASE AT 923 DOUGLAS STREET WHEN THEY WERE INFORMED A BURGLARY AND DISTURBANCE HAD OCCURRED THERE.

KIFLU WAS CUT ON HIS HAND AND TREATED AND RELEASED FROM A LOCAL HOSPITAL FROM THE INCIDENT AND THEN ARRESTED ON THE DRUG CHARGES.

THE RESIDENT THAT REPORTED THE BURGLARY REFUSED TO PRESS CHARGES AND SIGNED A RELEASE.

NO ONE ELSE WAS INJURED.

