SIOUX CITY WOMAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL METH CHARGE

A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to federal prison on a drug charge.

30-year-old Nicole Maxine Ramirez was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ramirez admitted to possessing more than 27 grams of pure meth.

She was arrested in October of 2016 during a traffic stop on Interstate 29 near Sioux City where officers searched her vehicle and located 37.6 grams of methamphetamine mixture.

Ramirez admitted she had purchased the drugs and intended to sell the meth to other persons.