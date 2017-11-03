SIOUX CITY COMPLETES PROMENADE “GREEN” PROJECT

You probably won’t notice it’s impact until next spring, but Sioux City has completed a project to add greenspace to the Promenade area near the Roth Fountain at 4th and Virginia Streets.

Melissa Campbell of City Environmental Services says the Promenade Improvement Project has some other benefits:

The project was a collaborative effort between the city and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey helped dedicate the project Friday:

The City was awarded an $80,000 grant for use on the construction of the water quality improvement project.