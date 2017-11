There are several empty storefronts in downtown Sioux City, so Downtown Partners has launched a visual campaign to try and generate some interest in those properties.

Kalynn Sortino of Downtown Partners says some colorful graphics are being placed in the windows of those store fronts to call attention to them:

Eight locations have been selected around downtown and all are located on the street level in areas that get steady daily foot traffic.