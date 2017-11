FLATWATER CROSSING PROJECT CONSTRUCTION MOVES FORWARD

HO-CHUNK INCORPORATED AND OFFICIALS IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY ARE CELEBRATING THE START OF CONSTRUCTION OF THE FIRST HOMES AT THE CITY’S RIVERFRONT FLATWATER CROSSING HOUSING DEVELOPMENT.

HO-CHUNK’S DENNIS JOHNSON SAYS THE LOTS FOR THOSE HOMES ARE NOW ON THE MARKET :

JOHNSON SAYS ‘WALKABILITY” WILL BE A KEY FEATURE OF THE PLANNED COMMUNITY, WITH THE CITY’S TRAIL SYSTEM CONNECTING TO FLATWATER CROSSING:

THE LOTS RANGE FROM $32-THOUSAND UP TO $165-THOUSAND DOLLARS EACH.

SOUTH SIOUX MAYOR ROD KOCH SAYS FLATWATER CROSSING WILL BENEFIT THE ENTIRE METRO AREA AND GROW THE LOCAL TAX BASE:

JOHNSON SAYS THERE WILL ALSO BE RETAIL DEVELOPMENT IN THE COMMUNITY:

HO-CHUNK HAS INVESTED TEN MILLION DOLLARS IN THE PROJECT.