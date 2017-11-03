CHANGE YOUR SMOKE DETECTOR BATTERIES FOR END OF DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME

Daylight Savings Time ends this weekend so everyone will be turning their clocks back an hour and get an extra hour of sleep.

Sioux City Fire Rescue reminds us that when it’s time to change your clocks, it’s also time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

They say you should change your smoke alarm batteries at least twice a year and to test your smoke alarms monthly.

You should also check the age of your alarm.

If a smoke alarm is more than ten years old, it should be replaced.