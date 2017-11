ALL AMERICA CONCERT BAND TO PERFORM BENEFIT ON SUNDAY

SIOUX CITY’S ALL AMERICA CONCERT BAND KICKS OFF ITS 28TH SEASON OF BENEFIT CONCERTS THIS SUNDAY IN EPPLEY AUDITORIUM ON THE CAMPUS OF MORNINGSIDE COLLEGE.

SPOKESMAN LARRY FINLEY SAYS THE FIRST CONCERT IS A FUNDRAISER FOR THE LOCAL AMERICAN LEGION RIDERS:

OC……DISABLED VETERANS. ;21

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR FOR TEN DOLLARS, WITH STUDENTS ADMITTED FREE.

A HUNDRED PER CENT OF THE PROCEEDS GO TO THE AMERICAN LEGION.

THE CONCERT BEGINS AT 2:30 PM SUNDAY.