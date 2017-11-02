SIOUX CITY MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO FEDERAL CHARGES

A Sioux City man has pleaded guilty in federal court to drug and child pornography charges.

23-year-old Jose Ramon Ortega-Ramirez was convicted of one count of possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of child pornography.

In a plea agreement, Ortega-Ramirez admitted that law enforcement intercepted a package from Mexico containing over a half pound of cocaine that was sent to his address in August.

Ortega-Ramirez signed for the package that was delivered by an undercover agent and brought it into his home.

He also admitted that he possessed nude images and video of a minor engaging in sexually explicit activity.

Ortega-Ramirez remains in custody facing a possible maximum sentence of 20 years’ imprisonment.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a pre-sentence report is prepared.