RECALL OF OVER 40 MILLION KIDDE FIRE EXTINGUISHERS ISSUED

More than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled because they might not work in an emergency.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says on its website that it’s aware of one death because of a problem with extinguishers made by Kidde.
In 2014, extinguishers didn’t work for emergency responders who were trying to fight a car fire after a crash.
The recall covers 134 models of push-button and plastic-handle extinguishers made from 1973 through August 15th of this year.
The government says the extinguishers can become clogged and the nozzle can come off.
Owners should contact Kidde to ask for a replacement and for instructions on how to return recalled models.
Kidde can be reached at (855) 271-0773 or at www.kidde.com.
——————————————
This recall involves 31 models of Kidde disposable fire extinguishers with Zytel® black plastic valves. The recalled extinguishers are red, white or silver and are either ABC or BC rated. The ratings can be found to the right of the nameplate. Manufacture dates included in the recall are July 23, 2013 through October 15, 2014. A 10-digit date code is stamped on the side of the cylinder, near the bottom. Digits five through nine represent the day and year of manufacture in DDDYY format. Date codes for recalled units manufactured in 2013 are XXXX 20413 X through XXXX 36513 X and 2014 are XXXX 00114 X through XXXX 28814 X. A nameplate affixed to the front of the fire extinguisher has one of the following model numbers:
|10BC
|1A 10BC
|1A 10BCW
|2A10BC
|5BC
|5BCW
|FA10G
|FA110
|FA5B
|FC10
|FC110
|FC5
|FH/ RESSP
|FX10
|FX10BC
|FX10K
|FX210
|FX210R
|FX210W
|FX340GW
|FX340SC
|FX5II
|KFH Twin
|M110 Twin
|M5 Twin
|Mariner 10
|Mariner 110
|Mariner 5
|Mariner 5 G
|RESSP
|XL 5MR