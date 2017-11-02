OPIOID DRUG ABUSE REMAINS MAJOR CONCERN IN IOWA

The growing problem of misuse of opioid drugs was the main topic of the “Iowa Caring Communities Tour” held by Siouxland CARES and hosted by Jackson Recovery Centers Thursday.

Dale Woolery of the Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy spoke on how rescue, recovery and reduction are key strategies to curb the misuse of the pain killing drugs:

OC…..to an overdose. ;16

Over 64-thousand people died from opioid or related heroin abuse in America last year.

Woolery says fewer prescriptions of opioids are being issued by doctors because of the epidemic of misuse:

OC……………prescribing levels. :17

Peter Komandowski, president of the partnership for a Drug Free Iowa, says the perception opioids were safe because they were prescribed is part of the problem:

OC……..can be terrible. ;15

Komandowski says opioids do not cure pain, but mask the pain that your body is enduring:

OC……is addiction. :15

George Gengler of the Sioux City Elks Club received a service award at the panel discussion for his years of service with Siouxland Cares and anti drug efforts like Red Ribbon Week.