DAY SHELTER PROVIDES MORE RESOURCES FOR SIOUXLAND HOMELESS

SIOUX CITY’S NEW DAY SHELTER IS NOW OPEN TO GIVE THE HOMELESS A PLACE TO STAY WARM DURING THE ONSET OF COLD WEATHER.

MATT OHMAN OF THE SIOUXLAND HUMAN INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP SAYS THE DAY SHELTER IS LOCATED AT THE SOUP KITCHEN, LOCATED AT 717 WEST 7TH.

HE SAYS THE DAY SHELTER DEVELOPED OUT OF A ONE MONTH TRIAL RUN LAST SPRING THROUGH A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE WARMING SHELTER ON NEBRASKA STREET:

THE DAY SHELTER WILL GIVE THE HOMELESS AN INDOOR OPTION DURING THE DAY, INSTEAD OF BEING ON THE STREET OR IN OTHER DOWNTOWN AREA BUILDINGS:

OHMAN SAYS THE DAY SHELTER WILL PROVIDE RESOURCES TO HELP THE HOMELESS THAT AREN’T AVAILABLE DURING THE EVENING WHEN THE WARMING SHELTER OPENS ON NEBRASKA STREET:

THE SHELTERS ARE DEPENDENT ON THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS AND RESIDENTS TO SUPPORT THE HOMELESS WHO STAY THERE.

OHMAN SAYS ANY ORGANIZATION WHO WOULD LIKE TO PROVIDE VOLUNTEERS OR RESOURCES TO HELP THE SHELTERS CAN GO THE SIOUXLAND SHIP WEBSITE AND CLICK ON THE STREET PROJECT LINK.

HE SAYS A GO FUND ME PAGE WILL BE ACTIVATED SOON.