CARLIN TO SEEK OPEN STATE SENATE SEAT

Republican State Representative Jim Carlin of Sioux City has launched a campaign to seek the 3rd District State Senate seat.

Carlin, who currently is serving his first term in Iowa House District 6, will seek the post vacated by the retirement of Bill Anderson.

Carlin is an attorney and has lived in Sioux City since 1992.

Retired Le Mars School Superintendent Todd Wendt has already announced his candidacy as a Democrat to seek the senate seat.

Governor Kim Reynolds has set December 12th as the date for a special election in District 3, which covers parts of Woodbury and Plymouth Counties.

The Republican and Democratic parties now have 14 days to hold a convention to officially nominate a candidate for the special election.

Anderson’s state senate term expires in 2018, so whoever wins would serve in the upcoming legislative session, and then be tasked to run for a full term next November.