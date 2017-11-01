SIOUX CITY MAN ARRESTED ON BURGLARY CHARGES

A Sioux City man is facing charges in Plymouth county for allegedly burglarizing a rural Le Mars residence twice.

32-year old Brady Riessen was arrested Tuesday following an investigation of two incidents on October 11th and 15th.

The Plymouth County Sheriff says a home north of Le Mars on Highway 75 was burglarized on those dates.

Riessen has been charged with two counts of 3rd degree burglary, one count of 5th degree theft, two counts of criminal mischief and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Riessen was booked into the Plymouth County Jail on $5000 bond.