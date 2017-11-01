KING CONDUCTS HEARING ON BANNING “HEARTBEAT ABORTIONS”

Republican Congressman Steve King conducted a hearing in Washington Wednesday on a bill he’s sponsoring that would ban abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

OC………there is a heartbeat.” :12

King’s bill effectively would ban all abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy.

He says it is “decades past” the time to overturn Roe vs Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

OC…….pro-life movement. ;12

A Democratic congressman who spoke at the hearing called the bill a “direct attack” on a “woman’s constitutional right to choose.”

Last year the U.S. Supreme Court refused to review a lower court’s ruling that overturned the North Dakota law that sought to ban abortions after detection of a fetal heartbeat.

The federal courts have also blocked an Arkansas law that would have banned abortions after 12 weeks of a pregnancy.

Current Iowa law — enacted this past May — bans most abortions after the 20th week of a pregnancy.

Radio Iowa