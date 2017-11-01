DATE SET FOR DISTRICT 3 IOWA STATE SENATE SPECIAL ELECTION

Governor Kim Reynolds has set December 12th as the date for a special election in Iowa State Senate District 3.

The special election follows the recent resignation of State Senator Bill Anderson, who has been hired as the director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation.

The district is comprised of areas in Woodbury and Plymouth Counties.

Woodbury County elections Commissioner Pat Gill says since it is a state election, voters will have to cast ballots at their regular precinct:

The Republican and Democratic parties now have 15 days to hold a convention to nominate a candidate for the special election.

Retired Le Mars School Superintendent Todd Wendt has already announced his candidacy as a Democrat to seek the senate seat.

No Republicans have announced yet.

Precincts 22 through 37 are the Woodbury County precincts that are part of Senate District 3.

Bill Anderson’s state senate term expires in 2018, so whoever wins would serve in the upcoming legislative session, and then be tasked to run for a full term next November.