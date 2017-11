CITY POLICE BEGIN EFFORT TO GET ABANDONED VEHICLES OFF STREETS

WITH WINTER WEATHER NOT FAR OFF, SIOUX CITY POLICE WANT TO REMIND LOCAL RESIDENTS THAT INOPERABLE OR ABANDONED VEHICLES MUST BE REMOVED FROM CITY STREETS TO ALLOW SNOWPLOWS ROOM TO CLEAR THOSE STREETS.

POLICE SGT. JASON ALLEN SAYS OFFICERS ARE STARTING TO TAG THOSE VEHICLES NOW TO HELP GET THE STREETS CLEARED:

OC….WITHOUT THEIR CONSENT. :20

BUT WHEN HEAVY SNOW FALLS IN SIOUX CITY, SGT. ALLEN SAYS THE RULES CHANGE REGARDING THE REMOVAL OF THOSE VEHICLES:

OC…….WITHOUT NOTICE. :16

AND IF THAT HAPPENS, IT WILL COST YOU TO GET YOUR VEHICLE BACK:

OC…………FOR THE VEHICLE. :07

SGT. ALLEN SAYS OFFICERS ARE NOW CHECKING DAILY FOR ABANDONED CARS TO START THE PROCESS OF GETTING THEM OFF THE STREETS BEFORE IT SNOWS.