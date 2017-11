CAUSES DETERMINED FOR TWO LOCAL HOUSE FIRES

INVESTIGATORS HAVE RELEASED THE CAUSE OF A PAIR OF RECENT HOUSE FIRES IN SIOUX CITY.

LT. RYAN COLLINS OF SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE SAYS FIRE CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A HOME IN MORNINGSIDE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AT 2023 SOUTH NICOLLET:

COLLINS ALSO RELEASED THE CAUSE OF A FIRE AT 2005 WEST 14TH STREET LAST WEDNESDAY:

BOTH STRUCTURES WERE RED TAGGED.

THE SIOUXLAND AMERICAN RED CROSS IS ASSISTING BOTH FAMILIES THAT WERE DISPLACED BY THE FIRES.