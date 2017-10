WOODBURY COUNTY AFFIRMS INTENT TO LEAVE SIOUX RIVERS (UPDATE)

UPDATED 5:20PM 10/31/17

WOODBURY COUNTY HAS REAFFIRMED IT’S DECISION TO WITHDRAW JUNE 30TH FROM THE SIOUX RIVERS MENTAL HEALTH GROUP IT HAS PARTICIPATED IN WITH SIOUX AND PLYMOUTH COUNTIES.

MATTHEW UNG, CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, SENT AN E-MAIL TO THE OTHER MEMBERS OF SIOUX RIVERS TUESDAY MORNING:

MONDAY THE SIOUX RIVERS BOARD VOTED 2-1 AGAINST DISSOLVING OR ACCEPTING WOODBURY COUNTY’S WITHDRAWAL.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY SUPERVISOR CHAIR DON KASS STATED MONDAY THAT IOWA’S DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES WOULD HAVE TO GIVE PERMISSION FOR WOODBURY COUNTY TO WITHDRAW FROM SIOUX RIVERS.

UNG SAYS THAT WON’T BE AN ISSUE:

UNG SAYS THE DECISION TO WITHDRAW IS TO PROTECT FUNDS COLLECTED FROM WOODBURY COUNTY TAXPAYERS AND TO ENSURE THEY ARE USED FOR MENTAL HEALTH NEEDS IN OUR COUNTY:

UNG SAYS THE SIOUX RIVERS BOARD IS SPENDING MORE ANNUALLY THAN THEY CAN LEGALLY TAX FOR.

NEXT TUESDAY ON NOVEMBER 7TH, UNG SAYS THE WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WILL TAKE A STEP TO JOIN THE ROLLING HILLS REGION OF COUNTIES TO THE EAST OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

Mark Loutsch of Le Mars serves as the chairman of the Sioux Rivers Mental Health Region.

He says he is disappointed in Woodbury County’s decision to withdraw from the group next June instead of negotiating differences, but not surprised:

Loutsch says people who depend upon funding for mental health services should not worry that some of those services may go away as a result of Woodbury County splitting off from the three-county region.

He says those services will still be provided:

Loutsch says those who depend on the crisis center located in Woodbury County shouldn’t worry, as he believes Sioux and Plymouth Counties may implement contracted services from Woodbury County.