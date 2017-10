TWO USD FOOTBALL PLAYERS TURN THEMSELVES IN ON RAPE CHARGES

PROSECUTORS IN CLAY COUNTY SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE FILED RAPE CHARGES AGAINST TWO FOOTBALL PLAYERS FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA.

20 YEAR OLD DANNY RAMBO JR., A JUNIOR FROM FLORIDA, IS CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE RAPE.

21 YEAR OLD DALE WILLIAMSON JR., A SOPHOMORE FROM TEXAS, IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE RAPE.

ARREST WARRANTS WERE ISSUED FOR THE TWO MEN IN CONNECTION WITH AN OCTOBER 22ND INCIDENT AT AN OFF-CAMPUS RESIDENCE IN VERMILLION.

THE TWO MEN TURNED THEMSELVES IN WITHOUT INCIDENT MONDAY NIGHT.

USD PRESIDENT JAMES ABBOTT RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THE ACCUSATIONS ARE VERY TROUBLING AND THAT CAMPUS POLICE WILL ASSIST VERMILLION POLICE IN THEIR INVESTIGATION IN ANY WAY POSSIBLE.

RAMBO

WILLIAMSON