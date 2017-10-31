SIOUX CITY MAN IN JAIL AFTER HIGH SPEED PURSUIT

A Sioux City man is in custody facing a multitude of charges following a high speed pursuit that ended in Riverside Monday night.

22 year old Timothy Mercer was arrested following the pursuit that started when an officer attempted a traffic stop shortly before 9:30 p.m. at West 4th and Hamilton Boulevard.

Police say Mercer failed to pull over and drove off down West 4th into Riverside at speeds exceeding 90 miles an hour at times.

Court documents state Mercer even turned his headlights off at times while fleeing police.

The chase ended when an officer attempted a pit maneuver to force Mercer’s pick up truck off the road in Riverside.

Mercer is charged with O-W-I 3rd offense, driving while barred, felony eluding, assaulting an officer, speeding and over 15 other traffic counts.

He is in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on $50-thousand dollars bond.