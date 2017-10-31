POISON CENTER OFFERS HALLOWEEN SAFETY TIPS

Halloween is one of the busiest times for the Iowa Poison Control Center based here in Sioux City.

Registered nurse and poison center educator Joan McVoy says they got about 300 calls last Halloween regarding glow sticks.

While the brightly colored sticks help your child stay visible in the dark, they also may appear to be something tasty to younger kids:

Parents need to look over the loot for anything questionable and be especially watchful for things like baggies of cookies or popcorn balls.

McVoy says a call to the poison control center will save you a trip to the E-R.

The number is 800-222-1222.

Trick or treat hours in Sioux City this evening are from 6pm until 8pm.

You may also receive “candy with a cop” from Sioux City Police officers tonight during those hours at the Southern Hills Mall.