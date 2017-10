FIRE DAMAGED A HOME IN MORNINGSIDE TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WAS DISPATCHED TO THE 2000 BLOCK OF SOUTH NICOLLET JUST BEFORE 3PM FOR A REPORT OF SMOKE COMING FROM THE SECOND FLOOR OF THE DWELLING.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE FIRE APPARENTLY STARTED IN THE SECOND FLOOR BATHROOM AND SPREAD THROUGH THE WALL INTO THE ATTIC.

NOBODY WAS HOME AT THE TIME OF THE FIRE.

THE CAUSE OF THE BLAZE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

PHOTO COURTESY KMEG/KPTH