SIOUXLAND SLEEP-OUT SET FOR FRIDAY NIGHT

This Friday night many Siouxland residents will be sleeping outside in tents or cardboard boxes on Mercy Field in Lewis and Clark Park to raise awareness for individuals and families who are homeless.

Pastor Harold Youtzy says this will be the thirteenth year for the Siouxland Sleep-Out:

The group raises funds for charitable agencies who reach out to those in need.

This year they hope for 250 participants at the ballpark and to raise $60,000 in funding.

There will be a silent auction, music around fire pits and other entertainment.

You may call 255-1691 for more information or go online to siouxlandsleepout.org.