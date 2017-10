SIOUX CITY POLICE REPORT SEVERAL WEEKEND VEHICLE THEFTS

COLD WEATHER OVER THE WEEKEND COMBINED WITH CARELESSNESS ON THE PART OF SOME DRIVERS RESULTED IN AT LEAST TEN VEHICLES BEING STOLEN IN SIOUX CITY.

CITY POLICE SAY THAT IN EVERY ONE OF THE CAR THEFTS, THE OWNER LEFT THE KEYS IN THE UNATTENDED VEHICLE, WITH MANY LEFT RUNNING TO WARM UP.

POLICE REMIND DRIVERS TO ALWAYS LOCK THEIR VEHICLE, AND IF IT HAS A REMOTE STARTING SYSTEM, YOU SHOULD MAKE SURE THE VEHICLE CAN’T BE DRIVEN AWAY WITHOUT YOUR KEY OR A KEY FOB.

YOU SHOULD ALSO NEVER STORE YOUR KEYS IN YOUR VEHICLE.

CITY POLICE SAY THE REPORTED THEFTS OCCURRED IN EVERY SIOUXLAND NEIGHBORHOOD DURING ALL HOURS OF THE DAY.