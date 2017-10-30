SIOUX CITY CHURCH TO HOST DISASTER PREPAREDNESS FAIR

Floods, tornadoes and thunderstorms have affected our part of the country in recent months, so local authorities are teaming up for an event to help you be prepared in an emergency situation.

Heather Adams is helping to coordinate the Emergency Preparedness Fair, which will be hosted by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints this Saturday:

OC……..72 hour kits. ;21

Adams says there will be several other displays and information booths available at the Preparedness Fair:

OC…….canteen as well. :14

The Emergency Preparedness Fair is free to the public and runs from 10a.m. until 1 p.m. in the church located at 1201 West Clifton below Briar Cliff University.