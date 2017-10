A judge has dismissed a murder charge filed against an Akron woman at the request of prosecutors who want more time to investigate the case.

Judge John Ackerman granted the request to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against Becky Hebert.

She was arrested after the October 6th shooting death of her husband, 40-year-old Jeremy Hebert at their residence.

Plymouth County Attorney Darin Raymond is seeking more time to investigate medical and lab reports and cellphone records.