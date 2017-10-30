IOWA RECORDS 1ST FLU DEATH OF SEASON

It is not to early to get your flu shot for the winter season.
Ann Garvey of the Iowa Department of Public Health says a central Iowa man over 81years of age is the state’s first confirmed flu death this season.
Garvey says Iowa’s flu season generally hits its peak during the months of January and February.
Garvey says you can help yourself and everyone around you by not infecting them if you do get the flu.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends that almost everyone over six months of age should receive the flu vaccine.
