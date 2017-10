A HOUSE FIRE EARLY SUNDAY HAS CLAIMED THE LIFE OF AN ELDERLY ROCK VALLEY, IOWA MAN.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS THE BODY OF 84-YEAR-OLD LUIS LEUVANOS WAS FOUND INSIDE THE HOME BY FIREFIGHTERS.

THE SHERIFF SAYS PART OF THE HOME WAS FULLY ENGULFED IN FLAMES WHEN FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED SHORTLY BEFORE 2:30 A.M.

THEY WERE TOLD SOMEONE WAS STILL INSIDE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.