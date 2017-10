CONE PARK NOW HIRING FOR WINTER OPENING SEASON

PROGRESS IS CONTINUING ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF CONE PARK IN MORNINGSIDE, AND THE CITY IS NOW LOOKING TO HIRE WORKERS TO STAFF THE PARK THIS WINTER.

PARK SPOKESMAN ERIC GRIFFITH SAYS THE CITY IS LOOKING TO FILL OVER 40 PART TIME POSITIONS:

OR MORE A WEEK.

THERE WILL BE A VARIETY OF JOBS, INDOORS AND OUTDOORS, INCLUDING MAKING SNOW:

CONCESSION STAND.

THE PARK IS SCHEDULED TO OPEN AROUND DECEMBER 20TH.

ANYONE INTERESTED MAY APPLY ON LINE AT www.sioux-city.org OR BY STOPPING IN TO CITY HALL DOWNTOWN AT 6TH AND DOUGLAS STREETS.