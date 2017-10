185TH PROVIDES FAMILIES WITH HELP DURING DEPLOYMENTS

WHEN MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD ARE DEPLOYED AROUND THE WORLD, THEY LEAVE BEHIND SPOUSES AND CHILDREN WHO STILL HAVE TO FACE THE CHALLENGES OF EVERYDAY LIFE.

GARY SCHMIDT, THE 185TH’S FAMILY SERVICES MANAGER, IS THERE WITH RESOURCES TO HELP THOSE FAMILIES MAKE IT THROUGH THE MONTHS WHERE THEIR GUARD MEMBER IS AWAY ON ACTIVE DUTY:

SCHMIDT SAYS THOSE EXPERTS HELP IN A VARIETY OF WAYS:

THOSE DEPLOYMENTS CAN BE ESPECIALLY HARD ON CHILDREN, WHO SUDDENLY ARE WITHOUT THEIR FATHER OR MOTHER FOR SIX MONTHS:

SCHMIDT AND THE 185TH OFFER ON-SITE COUNSELING FOR ANY OF THEIR GUARD FAMILY MEMBERS WHO MAY NEED IT DURING A DEPLOYMENT.