TWO ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED ON CITY’S NORTHSIDE

Two people are in custody facing charges following a shootout early Sunday morning on the city’s northside.

Sioux City Police responded to several 9-1-1 calls around 5 a.m. Sunday reporting gunshots in the 2600 block of McFaul Avenue.

That led the officers to the residence at 2610 Virginia Street, where bullet casings were found in the yard there.

Police believe gunshots were exchanged between parties there and with persons across the alley to rear of the residence.

No injuries were reported, but a handgun and illegal drugs were found, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

24-year-old Henry Booth of Sioux City is charged with possession with intent cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and keeping a disorderly house.

He’s being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $17,600 bond.

33-year-old Twyla Finley of Sioux City was arrested on an outstanding warrant for driving while barred and also with keeping a disorderly house.

She’s being held on $5300 bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.