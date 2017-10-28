SEAN CONNOLLY – THE BOOK OF MASSIVELY EPIC ENGINEERING DISASTERS: 33 Thrilling Experiments Based on History’s Greatest Blunders

Author: Sean Connolly

Book: THE BOOK OF MASSIVELY EPIC ENGINEERING DISASTERS: 33 Thrilling Experiments Based on History’s Greatest Blunders

Publishing: Workman Publishing Company (September 5, 2017)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

It’s hands-on science with a capital “E”—for engineering.

Beginning with the toppling of the Colossus of Rhodes, one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, to the destructive, laserlike sunbeams bouncing off London’s infamous “Fryscraper” in 2013, here is an illustrated tour of the greatest engineering disasters in history, from the bestselling author of The Book of Totally Irresponsible Science.

Each engineering disaster includes a simple, exciting experiment or two using everyday household items to explain the underlying science and put learning into action. Understand the Titanic’s demise by sinking an ice-cube-tray ocean liner in the bathtub. Stomp on a tube of toothpaste to demonstrate what happens to non-Newtonian fluids under pressure—and how a ruptured tank sent a tsunami of molasses through the streets of Boston in 1919.

From why the Leaning Tower of Pisa leans to the fatal design flaw in the Sherman tank, here’s a book of science at its most riveting.