WENDT ANNOUNCES BID FOR IOWA SENATE

Former Le Mars Community School Superintendent Dr. Todd Wendt has announce a run for the District 3 state senate seat.

Wendt is a Democrat and would follow in the footsteps of his late father, Roger Wendt, who represented Sioux City in the Iowa House years ago:

Wendt says a goal of his would be to provide a funding level necessary to return Iowa to #1 in education in the country and provide the fiscal discipline necessary to balance the desire for reducing taxes with the reality of meeting the state’s obligations:

On other issues, such as labor, he says he is more of a tradional Democrat:

The former school administrator says it’s time Iowans come together with shared mutual priorities.

He also believes it is not good for the state government to be entirely controlled by one political party.

Current State Senator Bill Anderson will resign from political office in November to become the Economic Development Director for Cherokee.

Wendt says at this point in time, he is not aware of anyone else seeking nomination on the Democratic ticket.

Once the date of the special election is announced, nominating conventions in Plymouth and Woodbury counties will be called by Mark Sturgeon, Plymouth County Democrats Chair and Jeremy Dumkrieger, Woodbury County Democrats Chair.