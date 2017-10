POLICE CHIEF KISSES A PIG FOR UNITED WAY DONATIONS

Sioux City’s new police chief was given a new duty Friday morning at city hall.

Rex Mueller kissed a pig on the ear to wind up a fun effort by city staff to raise money for the United Way of Siouxland:

OC……a part of it. :17

There was actually a three-way tie between Mueller, Mayor Bob Scott and City Manager Bob Padmore.

Extra donations won the honor for the police chief.

The city raised nearly $900 for the United Way campaign.