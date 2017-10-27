MUSEUM HOSTS “DAY OF THE DEAD” EXHIBIT

On Sunday the Sioux City Public Museum will offer a free family event celebrating Dia de los Muertos (or Day of the Dead) at 1 p.m.

It’s an important tradition celebrated within Mexico and by Mexican people throughout the world.

The holiday focuses on celebrating friends and family who have passed away.

A key element is the altar, often found within homes or public places, created to honor and welcome deceased loved ones.

Several altars created by students and families from Irving Elementary School are on display now through November 4th.