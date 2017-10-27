MILLER TO SEEK 10TH TERM AS ATTORNEY GENERAL

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says he will seek a 10th term next year.

The 73-year-old Miller, a Democrat, was initially elected to the statewide office in 1978.

Except for a four-year stretch in the early 1990s after he made an unsuccessful run for governor, Miller has been the state’s top prosecutor since, making him the longest serving state attorney general in the country.

Miller is a Dubuque native and Harvard Law School graduate.

He says he wants to keep serving because “there is a lot of unfinished business for us to work on: opioids, for-profit colleges, and other areas.”