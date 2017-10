DRUG TAKE BACK DAY SET FOR SATURDAY

ON SATURDAY SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL ONCE AGAIN HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF EXPIRED AND UNWANTED PRESCRIPTION DRUGS FROM THEIR HOMES.

POLICE SGT JIM CUNNINGHAM SAYS THE DEPARTMENT AND DRUG ENFORCEMENT ADMINISTRATION IS CONDUCTING A DRUG “TAKE BACK” EVENT:

OC………..THAT TYPE OF THING. :13

SGT. CUNNINGHAM SAYS YOU MAY TAKE THE UNWANTED DRUGS TO ONE OF SEVERAL LOCATIONS AROUND SIOUX CITY BETWEEN 10A.M. AND 2P.M.:

OC………2827 HAMILTON. :15

YOU MAY ALSO DROP OFF THE PILLS IN A BIN IN THE FRONT LOBBY OF POLICE HEADQUARTERS AT 6TH AND DOUGLAS AT ANY TIME.

THE COLLECTED DRUGS ARE SAFELY INCINERATED FOR DISPOSAL.