185TH AIR GUARD READIES FOR MORE DEPLOYMENTS

Members of Sioux City’s 185th Air National Guard Refueling Wing continue to deploy and return from missions around the world.

Base Commander Colonel Larry Christensen says another group of unit members will depart Sioux City this weekend as part of pre-scheduled deployments announced several weeks ago:

OC……….rest of the base. :19

That includes security police who have recently been stationed in hurricane stricken Puerto Rico at the San Juan airport:

OC…………were also at Puerto Rico. :16

After this weekend the next group of nearly 100 Airmen from the refueling wing are scheduled to begin departing in late December and be in place by late-January for their six month long deployments:

OC………….their employers. ;20

By February, additional 185th air crew and aircraft maintenance members will be added to the mix when they resume their 30 to 120 day deployments to the Pacific Air Force Command in Guam and also to an air base in Qatar.