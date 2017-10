WARMING SHELTER FACILITIES READY FOR WINTER COLD

THE ONSET OF COLD WEATHER MEANS SIOUX CITY’S WARMING SHELTER WILL SOON BE OPENING.

SPOKESMAN JOE TWIDWELL SAYS A SECOND FACILITY WILL BE OPEN ON WEST 7TH TO OPERATE WITH THE MAIN HOMELESS SHELTER LOCATED AT 916 NEBRASKA STREET:

TWIDWELL SAYS EXPANDED SERVICES WILL ALSO BE OFFERED TO THE HOMELESS OF SIOUX CITY:

THE SHELTERS ARE DEPENDENT ON THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF SIOUXLAND ORGANIZATIONS AND RESIDENTS TO SUPPORT THE HOMELESS WHO STAY THERE:

THE SHELTERS HAVE NO PERMANENT STAFF, BUT TWO ATTENDANTS ARE PAID TO BE ON DUTY.

TWIDWELL SAYS NON-MONETARY DONATIONS WILL ALSO HELP:

HEATING AND LAUNDRY COSTS ARE ALSO INCURRED, AS FRESH BEDDING IS NEEDED NIGHTLY.

THE NIGHT SHELTER ON NEBRASKA STREET HAS 116 BEDS, WITH 80 FOR MEN, 20 FOR WOMEN AND 16 FOR FAMILIES, BUT NO ONE IS TURNED AWAY,