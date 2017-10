TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT IN RIVERSIDE AND WEST SIDE

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND IOWA STATE TROOPERS CONDUCTED A TRAFFIC SAFETY PROJECT WEDNESDAY NIGHT IN RIVERSIDE AND ON THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY.

THE LAW OFFICERS STOPPED 58 VEHICLES AND ISSUED 72 CITATIONS.

THEY ARRESTED THREE PEOPLE ON OUTSTANDING FELONY WARRANTS.

OVER 60-GRAMS OF MARIJUANA WAS SEIZED AND SIX INDIVIDUALS WERE CITED FOR HAVING DRUG PARAPHERNALIA.

THREE CITATIONS FOR HAVING AN OPEN CONTAINER OF ALCOHOL WERE ISSUED AND ONE DRIVER WAS CITED FOR OWI-DRUGS AND ANOTHER FOR OWI-ALCOHOL.

EIGHT CARS WERE CHECKED FOR CONTRABAND BY POLICE K-9 OFFICERS.