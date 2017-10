THREE TRUCK CRASH RESULTS IN FATALITY

ONE OF THE DRIVERS IN WEDNESDAY’S THREE VEHICLE CRASH IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS DIED.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE DRIVER OF A SEMI THAT OVERTURNED ON HIGHWAY 140 AT COUNTY ROAD C-44 DIED FROM HIS INJURIES SUSTAINED IN THE ACCIDENT.

HIS NAME IS NOT BEING RELEASED AT THIS TIME.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORTS THAT A PICK-UP TRUCK AND TRAILER DRIVEN BY 36 YEAR OLD AARON MOON OF WESTFIELD FAILED TO STOP AT THE INTERSECTION.

THAT VEHICLE WAS STRUCK BY A NORTHBOUND SEMI DRIVEN BY 61 YEAR OLD TERRY HAINZINGER OF FENTON.

MOON’S TRAILER CAME LOOSE AND WAS STRUCK BY THE SOUTHBOUND SEMI FROM DELUXE FEEDS OF SHELDON, WHICH TOPPLED INTO A DITCH, RESULTING IN FATAL INJURIES TO THE DRIVER.

MOON AND HAINZINGER WERE TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL IN LE MARS WHERE THEY WERE TREATED AND RELEASED.