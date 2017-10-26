THEOBALD ANNOUNCES RUN FOR CONGRESS

A Pierce County Democrat has entered the race to challenge Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith for his seat in the U.S. House.

Paul Theobald says he wants to “bring vitality and a sense of community back to rural communities”

Theobald is a former dean at Wayne State University.

He and his wife raise hogs in Pierce County.

Among his top issues are rural revitalization, agricultural policy, Medicare for all, raising the minimum wage and opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline.

Smith has represented Nebraska’s 3rd District since 2007.

The district covers most of the state including Dakota County.