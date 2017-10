POWER OUTAGES IN SIOUX CITY (UPDATE)

UPDATED 4:45PM 10/26/17

STRONG WINDS CONTRIBUTED TO POWER OUTAGES IN SIOUX CITY THURSDAY.

A TRANSFORMER BLEW OUT IN THE 2600 BLOCK OF SOUTH PAXTON AROUND 1:35 P.M.

A SECOND POWER OUTAGE OCCURRED NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF GLENN AVENUE AND SOUTH ST. AUBIN

POWER LINES ALSO BLEW DOWN ON MYERS AVENUE AND LINCOLN WAY.

THE OUTAGES AFFECTED AROUND 235 CUSTOMERS OF MID AMERICAN ENERGY.

ANOTHER 55 RESIDENTS IN LEEDS LOST POWER AT 3:15 P.M. WHEN WINDS BLEW A TREE INTO CONTACT WITH ELECTRICAL FACILITIES.

WIND GUSTS OF UP TO 56 MILES AN HOUR WERE REPORTED IN SIOUX CITY.

EARLIER, IN THE DAY ANOTHER 20 CUSTOMERS WERE AFFECTED BY A POWER OUTAGE IN THE AREA OF 16TH AND SUMMIT STREETS.