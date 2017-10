PLYMOUTH COUNTY TRUCK CRASH VICTIM IDENTIFIED (UPDATE)

UPDATED 11:20A.M. 10/27/17

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE DRIVER WHO DIED FROM INJURIES FROM WEDNESDAY’S CRASH BETWEEN TWO SEMIS AND A PICKUP TRUCK.

63 YEAR OLD JOHN MARVIN VANWYKE DIED AFTER HIS SEMI TOPPLED INTO A DITCH, RESULTING IN FATAL INJURIES.

THE SHERIFF’S OFFICE SAYS A PICK-UP TRUCK AND TRAILER DRIVEN BY 36 YEAR OLD AARON MOON OF WESTFIELD FAILED TO STOP A RURAL INTERSECTION AND WAS STRUCK BY A NORTHBOUND SEMI DRIVEN BY 61 YEAR OLD TERRY HAINZINGER OF FENTON.

MOON’S TRAILER CAME LOOSE AND WAS STRUCK BY THE SOUTHBOUND SEMI DRIVEN BY VANWYKE.

MOON AND HAINZINGER WERE TAKEN TO FLOYD VALLEY HOSPITAL IN LE MARS WHERE THEY WERE TREATED AND RELEASED.